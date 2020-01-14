Niobio Cash (NBR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $579.00

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. In the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $121,523.00 and approximately $579.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Niobio Cash alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niobio Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobio Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.