Niobium Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. In the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Niobium Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, YoBit and Bleutrade. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $4,102.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.78 or 0.02749559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00182808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026258 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00120610 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Niobium Coin Token Profile

Niobium Coin’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,627,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Bleutrade and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

