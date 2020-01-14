Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of -2.96

Headlines about Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) have been trending negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nissan Motor earned a media sentiment score of -2.96 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Nissan Motor’s ranking:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSANY. ValuEngine raised Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NSANY stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.18. 169,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,944. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average is $12.72. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Nissan Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.18 billion. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

