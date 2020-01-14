Nitro Achieves Market Cap of $21,723.00 (NOX)

Nitro (CURRENCY:NOX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Nitro has a market cap of $21,723.00 and approximately $268.00 worth of Nitro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nitro token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Nitro has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 126.2% against the dollar and now trades at $401.65 or 0.04531248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00188254 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027154 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00126930 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nitro Profile

Nitro launched on October 10th, 2017. Nitro’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,077,153 tokens. Nitro’s official Twitter account is @nitrotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nitro is www.nitro.live. The Reddit community for Nitro is /r/nitrotoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nitro Token Trading

Nitro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nitro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nitro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nitro using one of the exchanges listed above.

