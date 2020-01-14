NIX (NIX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $86,946.00

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. NIX has a market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $86,946.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NIX has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $10.39, $51.55 and $18.94.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,799.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.33 or 0.01874793 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $329.08 or 0.03731665 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00658408 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.02 or 0.00703313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010177 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00075153 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027313 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00485590 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform.

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

