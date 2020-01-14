No BS Crypto Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (NOBS)

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 14th. During the last week, No BS Crypto has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. No BS Crypto has a market capitalization of $43,681.00 and approximately $175,704.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One No BS Crypto token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Stocks.Exchange and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

No BS Crypto Token Profile

No BS Crypto’s launch date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,464,200 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto. No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com.

Buying and Selling No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Stocks.Exchange and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy No BS Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

