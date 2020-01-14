NOIA Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $39,653.00 (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $631,896.00 and approximately $39,653.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NOIA Network has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One NOIA Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00036162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.46 or 0.05958818 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00025073 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035750 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00127370 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001559 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,781,380 tokens. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia.

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

