Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Position Boosted by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,181,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 259,665 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Nokia Oyj worth $15,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 19,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 102,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 51,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 45,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,324,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,843,631. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.25. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. Nokia Oyj’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. New Street Research raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DZ Bank lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.85.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

