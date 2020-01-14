Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.93 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) will post sales of $117.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Co’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.21 million to $118.37 million. Noodles & Co posted sales of $113.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Co will report full year sales of $466.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $465.75 million to $466.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $480.48 million, with estimates ranging from $469.53 million to $489.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Noodles & Co.

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. Noodles & Co had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

NDLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $272.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.23. Noodles & Co has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Noodles & Co by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,045,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,116,000 after acquiring an additional 739,526 shares during the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 44.7% in the second quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,395,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 3,918.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 371,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 362,461 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 71.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 732,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 306,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 12.1% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Co (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.