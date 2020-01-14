Northcoast Research Upgrades Camping World (NYSE:CWH) to Buy

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

Shares of CWH opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78. Camping World has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 14,187.62% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Camping World will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Camping World in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Camping World by 305.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Camping World by 6.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camping World during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1,706.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

