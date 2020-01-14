Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Surevest Inc.

Surevest Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 250.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $375.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $352.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.20. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $254.56 and a 52 week high of $383.89. The company has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.54 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $415.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.25.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

