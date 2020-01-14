Northwest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.2% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after buying an additional 2,631,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,223,000 after buying an additional 2,097,114 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 114.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,096,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,833,000 after buying an additional 1,651,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,280,000 after buying an additional 1,492,914 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $329.28. The company had a trading volume of 122,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,413. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $257.95 and a 12 month high of $329.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $2.0391 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

