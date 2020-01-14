Northwest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,872 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,064,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,355,000 after acquiring an additional 49,047 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 114,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 55,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 743,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after buying an additional 101,895 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock remained flat at $$20.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 5,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,438. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $20.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.0962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%.

