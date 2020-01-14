NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 513,700 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the December 15th total of 627,200 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 528,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $4.04.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.10 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.18% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

