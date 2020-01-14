Novacoin (NVC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $827.00

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. During the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00004030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $809,088.00 and $827.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00050154 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00077301 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,670.78 or 0.99648842 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00053236 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 112.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.