Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NVCR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

Shares of Novocure stock opened at $81.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.10. Novocure has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $98.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.68 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $92.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Novocure’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Novocure will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novocure news, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 80,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $6,384,701.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,463,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $397,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,928,283.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 512,977 shares of company stock valued at $45,409,691. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Novocure during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,619,000. Century Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Novocure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,270,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Novocure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

