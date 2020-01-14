NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Lowered to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

NVZMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup raised NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

