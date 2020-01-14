NPCoin Trading Down 15.9% Over Last Week (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $11.53 million and $3,890.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NPCoin has traded down 15.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00061074 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000083 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin's total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

