Numeraire (NMR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $670,152.00

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for $6.33 or 0.00072465 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and DDEX. Numeraire has a market cap of $13.98 million and approximately $670,152.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 98.8% against the dollar and now trades at $332.84 or 0.03807561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00185966 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027453 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00123658 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,208,178 tokens. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

