NuShares Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. NuShares has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $337.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00020821 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About NuShares

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

