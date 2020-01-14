NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) Short Interest Up 10.0% in December

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the December 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 14.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 189,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 25,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $1,827,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $718,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,837 shares in the company, valued at $12,700,433.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,203 shares of company stock worth $2,892,196 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 34,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 4.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVEE shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

NASDAQ:NVEE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.01. The stock had a trading volume of 201,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.66. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $85.60. The stock has a market cap of $696.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $131.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

