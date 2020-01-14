Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 36,837 Shares

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 36,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $201,498.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,962,713.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.46. 555,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.51.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 85.42%. The company had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,358,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,579,000 after purchasing an additional 375,837 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 28,159 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25,016.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,064,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,689 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26,381.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,574 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,001,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 157,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

