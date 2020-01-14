Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Major Shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 6,087 Shares

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 6,087 shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $50,826.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,080,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,422,534.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of OCSI stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $8.31. 68,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,509. The company has a market cap of $245.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $8.81.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 million. Oaktree Strategic Income had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 14.05%. Analysts anticipate that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCSI. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 513.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 242,490 shares in the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

