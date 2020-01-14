OAX (OAX) Price Hits $0.0500 on Top Exchanges

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One OAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, LATOKEN and Liqui. During the last week, OAX has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a total market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $674,501.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OAX Token Profile

OAX’s launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OAX is oax.org.

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, OKEx, Liqui, Gate.io and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

