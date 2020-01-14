Obyte Price Tops $19.73 on Major Exchanges (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.73 or 0.00221396 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Obyte has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $14.54 million and approximately $34,321.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 100.9% against the dollar and now trades at $396.03 or 0.04512467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00192997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00028943 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00042880 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00131501 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037140 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 736,929 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

