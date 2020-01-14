ODEM 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.43 Million (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. ODEM has a total market cap of $10.68 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ODEM has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One ODEM token can currently be bought for $0.0487 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ODEM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 81.3% against the dollar and now trades at $363.56 or 0.04172037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00193510 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00028022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00129790 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem. ODEM’s official website is odem.io.

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.