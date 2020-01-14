ODUWA Price Up 10.3% This Week (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. ODUWA has a total market cap of $419,209.00 and $81,890.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002060 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

