Odyssey Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Odyssey has a total market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $907,875.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One Odyssey token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,484,771,060 tokens. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, FCoin, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Huobi, Upbit, Bittrex, Kucoin, LBank, CoinTiger and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

