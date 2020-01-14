Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Short Interest Update

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPI. Morgan Stanley cut Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Office Properties Income Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Office Properties Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.70. 184,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,091. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.03.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.07 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

