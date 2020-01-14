Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $244.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to post sales of $244.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $246.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.16 million. Oil States International posted sales of $274.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Oil States International’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OIS. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Scotiabank cut Oil States International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Oil States International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

In related news, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 245,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,004.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $128,759.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,603,000 after acquiring an additional 84,471 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 581,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 267,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40,585 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 32,796 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE OIS opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $968.00 million, a P/E ratio of -131.83 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $21.27.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

