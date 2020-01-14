OKB Trading 5.7% Higher This Week (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. OKB has a market capitalization of $121.34 million and approximately $97.82 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OKB has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One OKB token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.03 or 0.00034701 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00036571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.69 or 0.05853549 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025103 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00122374 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00001121 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (OKB) is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

