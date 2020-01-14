Old National Bancorp (ONB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.79 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Old National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Old National Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ONB opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ONB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

