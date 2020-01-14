Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Short Interest Update

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the December 15th total of 71,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $12.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,948. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 16.9% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 693,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 100,502 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $3,084,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 23.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

OSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Second Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

