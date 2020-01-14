Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Short Interest Update

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,300 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 217,700 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,576,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,522,000 after buying an additional 89,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 21.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 143,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 27.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 51,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZEUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of ZEUS opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.28%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

