OmiseGO Achieves Market Cap of $110.36 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00008986 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, Hotbit, Ethfinex and CoinTiger. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $110.36 million and $64.31 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007817 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000080 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Exmo, Cryptopia, Livecoin, CoinTiger, DDEX, DragonEX, TOPBTC, Neraex, Kucoin, BitMart, Huobi, C2CX, Poloniex, TDAX, Fatbtc, Coinone, Cobinhood, CoinExchange, IDCM, Tidex, DigiFinex, BX Thailand, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, FCoin, ABCC, CoinEx, Bithumb, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, IDEX, Liqui, Binance, Hotbit, ZB.COM, Braziliex, Ovis, Gate.io, GOPAX, BitBay, B2BX, OTCBTC, Zebpay, Iquant, Bit-Z, Bitbns, BigONE, Coinnest, Mercatox, Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDAX, Vebitcoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Independent Reserve, BitForex, COSS, Crex24, ChaoEX, AirSwap, CoinBene, Bittrex, Koinex, Upbit, Tokenomy and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

