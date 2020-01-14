Omni (OMNI) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00010569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Poloniex, Bittrex and Cryptohub. Over the last week, Omni has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $518,248.00 and $269.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00651371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010049 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009053 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,798 coins and its circulating supply is 562,482 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, C-CEX, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

