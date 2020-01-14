On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the December 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 398,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ONDK shares. ValuEngine upgraded On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on On Deck Capital from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens set a $5.00 target price on On Deck Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 181,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of On Deck Capital stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $4.08. 407,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,211. On Deck Capital has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $290.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 16.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $112.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that On Deck Capital will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

