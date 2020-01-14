One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) vs. UDR (NYSE:UDR) Critical Analysis

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) and UDR (NYSE:UDR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for One Liberty Properties and UDR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Liberty Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00 UDR 0 7 3 0 2.30

One Liberty Properties presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.07%. UDR has a consensus price target of $50.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.77%. Given UDR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UDR is more favorable than One Liberty Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.7% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of UDR shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of UDR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares One Liberty Properties and UDR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties $79.13 million 6.95 $20.67 million $2.13 12.96 UDR $1.05 billion 13.00 $203.10 million $1.96 23.69

UDR has higher revenue and earnings than One Liberty Properties. One Liberty Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UDR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. UDR pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. One Liberty Properties pays out 84.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UDR pays out 69.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. One Liberty Properties has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and UDR has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

One Liberty Properties has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UDR has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares One Liberty Properties and UDR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties 16.17% 4.52% 1.70% UDR 15.20% 5.51% 2.02%

Summary

UDR beats One Liberty Properties on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

About UDR

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of March 31, 2019, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 49,795 apartment homes including 366 homes under development. For over 46 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.

