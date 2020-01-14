ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Raised by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises approximately 2.3% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $9,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Investments raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 9,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $75.75. 98,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,447. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.46. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.45 and a 52-week high of $77.21. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

In other ONEOK news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,396.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

