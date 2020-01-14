Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on OSPN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Onespan from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Onespan alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. Onespan has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.21 million, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.11.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.21. Onespan had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $79.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onespan will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $7,175,900.00. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Onespan by 206.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onespan by 6.0% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Onespan by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Onespan by 4.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onespan by 5.4% during the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onespan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.