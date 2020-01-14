Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Short Interest Up 13.7% in December

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the December 15th total of 879,600 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 239,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OSPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Onespan from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

In other news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $7,175,900.00. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Onespan by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Onespan by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Onespan by 4.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Onespan by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Onespan by 5.4% in the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

OSPN stock opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $721.21 million, a PE ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.80. Onespan has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $21.61.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $79.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.12 million. Onespan had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Onespan will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

