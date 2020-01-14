Ontology Price Up 20.4% Over Last 7 Days (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $437.11 million and $135.43 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00007801 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Bitbns, BitMart and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008643 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000081 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, BCEX, Kucoin, Indodax, Huobi, Binance, Bitbns, Bibox, Upbit, Koinex, Gate.io, OKEx, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

