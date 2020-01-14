Opacity Trading 14.5% Higher Over Last Week (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. Opacity has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $32,573.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 92.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.99 or 0.03754756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011478 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00188310 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00027022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00125246 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,104,564 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage.

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

