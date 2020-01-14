Open Platform (OPEN) Trading Up 13.1% This Week

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, Open Platform has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One Open Platform token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $973,458.00 and $678.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 88.1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.17 or 0.03709041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00188253 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027617 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00126103 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

