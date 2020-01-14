Open Trading Network Hits Market Cap of $20,270.00 (OTN)

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Open Trading Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, YoBit, Livecoin and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Open Trading Network has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Open Trading Network has a total market cap of $20,270.00 and $231.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $212.94 or 0.02485509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00183051 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026464 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00120954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Open Trading Network Token Profile

Open Trading Network’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Open Trading Network is otn.org.

Open Trading Network Token Trading

Open Trading Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Trading Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Trading Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

