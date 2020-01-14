Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.95 Million

Equities analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) will announce sales of $7.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.79 million and the highest is $8.10 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $40.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.64 million to $40.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $29.93 million, with estimates ranging from $23.05 million to $36.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.87. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 million.

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 7,143 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $96,216.21. Also, Director Ann L. Macdougall acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $67,550.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,885 shares of company stock worth $106,604. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPNT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 20,377 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.23.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

