Oppenheimer Lowers Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) to Market Perform

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) was downgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of Ares Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

NYSE ARES opened at $35.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Ares Management had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $466.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ares Management will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the third quarter worth about $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the third quarter worth about $120,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

