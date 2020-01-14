Opus (OPT) Price Down 4% This Week

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Opus has a total market cap of $67,879.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Opus has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Opus token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Opus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.94 or 0.02485509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00183051 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026464 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00120954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus’ genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.