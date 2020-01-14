Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Sells $12,294,000.00 in Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.88. 12,627,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,444,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $47.41 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day moving average is $55.12.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 134,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 291.0% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares during the period. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $2,541,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.