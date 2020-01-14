Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Short Interest Update

Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the December 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.11.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Oragenics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other news, Director Robert C. Koski sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oragenics stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.65% of Oragenics worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

